City Hosts Utility Payment Assistance Fair

Low-income Water Assistance Program Also Available to Utility Customers Through End of Year

The city of Loveland is offering a helping hand to utility customers by hosting a free Utility Billing Payment Assistance Fair scheduled for 10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, Dec. 11, in Council Chambers at the Loveland Civic Center (500 E. 3rd St.)

Local assistance organizations, including Neighbor to Neighbor, House of Neighborly Service, and St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John’s will be available to answer questions and provide information about programs and eligibility. Loveland Pulse will have information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a federal program to help families and households afford internet services, and the City will have a booth to answer questions about utility services/bills and set up payment plans. This event is free and open to the public with no need to register.

“The past couple of years have put enormous pressure on many Loveland households. Our community has responded with kindness and compassion, but we recognize that some customers still need more assistance. This fair is one of the ways we can help our community stay connected to vital utility services all year long,” said Nancy Salazar, City of Loveland utility billing manager. “We encourage anyone who might need some support to join us.”

Please note that the City of Loveland does not guarantee eligibility or availability of funds from any participating organizations.

In addition to the Payment Assistance Fair, City of Loveland utility customers are now eligible for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP provides payment assistance for past-due water bills with no maximum dollar amount. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and is only available through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out. To be eligible, customers must be approved for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Customers may apply for LEAP at colorado.gov/PEAK or by calling 1-866-432-8435. The LIHWAP (water assistance) application is an addendum to the LEAP application.