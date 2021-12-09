Berthoud Brewing to Match $5030 in Donations This Month to Can’d Aid’s Berthoud Adaptive Playground Project

The brewery will also host a live auction event on December 11 to help fund the community’s first inclusive public park

Throughout December, when you drink Berthoud Brewing Company beer, you’re also supporting Can’d Aid’s mission to build the first fully accessible public playground in Berthoud, Colo. The brewery has committed to match up to $5,030 in donations this month made online in honor of the town of Berthoud’s elevation and inspiration of its delicious 5030 Double IPA.

In celebration of the Berthoud community’s effort to build an inclusive park, the brewery will also host an event at its Berthoud taproom on Saturday, December 11, from 12 to 9 pm. The party will include beer specials, a live auction at 2 pm benefiting Can’d Aid’s Berthoud Adaptive Park Project, food from White Paper BBQ, and an opportunity for donors to meet the people who inspired the park. RSVP for the event on Facebook.

Berthoud Brewing’s Loveland taproom will host a simultaneous benefit, also featuring food from White Paper BBQ, beer deals, and a meet-and-greet with the Bowling family on December 11 at 5 pm. RSVP for the event on Facebook.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to give back to the Berthoud community and help create a playground that is fully accessible so close to home,” says Jesse Sommers, co-owner of Berthoud Brewing. “I have three young kids and coached youth sports in Berthoud. I know how important it is for kids to have a healthy outlet to play.”

A true community-based project, the idea for Berthoud Adaptive Park was sparked from the needs of a Colorado family. Lauren and Richard Bowling are the parents of three young children, five-year-old Braxton and four-year-old twins Mack and Miles. During Lauren’s pregnancy, Mack and Miles were diagnosed with twin-to-twin Twin Transfusion Syndrome and, in either in labor or delivery, Miles was without oxygen long enough to result in a traumatic brain injury, known as Periventricular Leukomalacia, that ultimately led to the development and diagnosis of spastic triplegia cerebral palsy at age two. Though not affected cognitively or verbally, Miles is unable to stand or walk by himself which makes him dependent on a wheelchair for his mobility, freedom, and independence.

“The closest ADA accessible playground to us is 40 minutes away,” said Lauren. “The community had no plans to build an adaptive playground, so we wanted to help provide that space for Miles and other children in the area.”

Can’d Aid, a nonprofit that has created a movement that rallies people to become catalysts for change in their communities was inspired by Lauren’s story and jumped in to help coordinate and augment fundraising efforts. Their Treads + Trails program works to provide tools and access for all to lead healthy and active lives, and they recently secured a $25,000 matching grant from the Braly Family Foundation specifically for the BAPP. In addition to coordinating fundraising efforts and working with the developers, Can’d Aid will host community events and provide volunteer workdays for the playground when appropriate. The goal of the fundraiser is to assist the Bowling family and the project developers in any way necessary to help reach the goal of bringing accessibility and inclusion closer to home for many in the mid-northern Colorado area.

All donations made to the Berthoud Adaptive Park Project will be used to create as many accessible and inclusive options as possible. Local retailer Hometown Liquors, and other area retail partners, have also agreed to support Can’d Aid and Berthoud Brewing’s fundraising efforts this December. Drink Berthoud Brewing this December and help build a fully accessible playground for the community.