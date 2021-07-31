City Manager Roy Otto Steps Down After 22 Years Serving Greeley

Longtime City Manager Roy Otto announced his resignation today after a distinguished tenure serving the City of Greeley for over two decades.

Otto started with the city in 1999 as assistant city manager after returning to his home state upon earning a master’s degree in Public Administration and working in Florida and was appointed to his current role in 2005.

Under his watch, the city experienced unprecedented population growth, constructed buildings such as the downtown hotel and conference center, fire stations no. 1 and 6, and the remodel of station 2, built City Center South and passed voter-approved funding for infrastructure improvements. In 2011, Otto was named City Manager of the Year by the Colorado City & County Management Association.

“As I approach completing my 16th year as city manager, and 22 years with the city, I believe now is the time for me to transition to another chapter of my life,” Otto said. “While I don’t know exactly what this next chapter entails, I know that I am being called in a different direction. This 22 years of service to my adopted hometown has been the highest honor of my career.”

Mayor John Gates, who also worked with Otto during a 25-year career with the Greeley Police Department, said Otto’s steady hand as a competent and capable leader shined through, particularly in dealing with crises such as the Great Recession of 2008, flooding in 2013, and the ongoing pandemic.

“Roy served the city with honor and distinction,” he said. “He always had the city’s best interests at heart in leading the city, and I appreciated his even-keeled approach, approachability and sense of humor in addition to his ongoing commitment to the city.” Otto’s last day as city manager will be August 18, but he will remain available to help transition leadership as requested.

The council is in the process of taking the next steps that include consideration of an appointment of an interim city manager and the search for the next city manager.

Among Otto’s Accomplishments

Achieving Community Excellence Program to build city partnerships

GTown Promise and Bright Futures to provide college scholarships for Greeley and Weld County high school graduates

Regional Communities Initiative; Regional Water Strat Ops; Hach Center

Downtown Hotel and Conference Center

City Center South; Remodel of City Hall and City Center North; New Fire Station #1, #6 and remodel of Station #2

Leprino Foods Facility

Keep Greeley Moving voter-approved initiative to fund infrastructure improvements

Broadband Taskforce and ultimate transition to private-sector solution

Quality of Life initiative and related projects

Public Safety initiative and related projects

Imagine Greeley Initiative and related projects to update the city’s comprehensive planning

Body cameras for police officers

Organizational development through department assessments and realignment

Created Communications & Engagement Department

Created Open Space and Natural Lands Division

Terry Ranch Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project

Re-established Greeley Fire Department from the Union Colony Fire Rescue Authority

Supported construction of the Poudre River Learning Center

Greeley Unexpected Campaign & myGreeley Campaign

2011 Colorado City & County Management Association City Manager of the Year

“You Otto Know” video features – 3CMA National Award