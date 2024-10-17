City of Fort Collins Announces Major Road Construction Projects in Northeast Area 

The City of Fort Collins is set to undertake three significant road construction projects, coinciding with one permitted project from a third-party utility, in the northeast part of the city between September 2024 and May 2025. These projects aim to improve infrastructure, enhance traffic flow, and maintain road quality in this rapidly growing area.

The projects include:

Xcel Energy Gas Pipeline Upgrades (September-October 2024) Timberline-Vine Intersection Improvement (Late September – December 2024) 3. Mountain Vista Resurfacing (October 2024) Mountain Vista Box Culvert Replacement (January-May 2025)

“These projects represent our commitment to maintaining and improving Fort Collins’ infrastructure,” City of Fort Collins Civil Engineer Mark Laken said. “These improvements will significantly enhance safety and traffic flow in this growing area, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we invest in these improvements.”

The Xcel Energy project will replace and upsize gas line infrastructure near the N. Timberline Rd. and E. Vine Dr. intersection. Roads will remain open with flaggers controlling traffic as needed.

The Timberline-Vine Intersection Project will widen the intersection, adding left turn lanes and a new traffic signal. The intersection will be flagger-controlled as needed until late October, with a five-day closure of N. Timberline Rd. in October for final asphalt installation (specific dates to be announced).

The Mountain Vista Resurfacing Project will extend the life of the road surface between N. Timberline Rd. and Giddings Rd. This will require a full closure of Mountain Vista Dr. for two consecutive weeks (Monday through Thursday) in October, beginning Monday, Oct. 21.

The Mountain Vista Box Culvert Replacement Project will replace an irrigation ditch culvert just east of N. Timberline Rd. This project will require a full closure of Mountain Vista Dr. at that location from January to May 2025, with specific dates to be announced.

The City of Fort Collins encourages residents to plan alternate routes during these construction periods if possible. It will include all traffic closures and advisories—including specific dates and recommended detours—on its Construction webpage: fcgov.com/construction.

For more detailed information about each project, including maps and specific traffic impacts, please visit fcgov.com/northeastroadwork.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, work may occur outside these times if needed. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zone.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

For a list of all active construction projects, visit fcgov.com/pdt/construction.