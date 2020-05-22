City of Fort Collins Cancels Independence Day Activities

Out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19, the City of Fort Collins is canceling this year’s traditional Fourth of July activities, including the community parade and evening fireworks display.

Currently, a collaborative team of staff from across several city departments is working together to plan alternate, COVID-responsible activities for the Fourth of July that community members may be able to participate in remotely.

“Canceling activities for the Fourth of July was a difficult decision to make, and one that we did not take lightly,” said Darin Atteberry, City Manager. “Keeping the collective health and safety of our residents in the forefront during this time is of the highest priority, and we are working together to find other meaningful ways to continue to celebrate the country and our community on Independence Day.”

One finalized, alternate activities for the Fourth of July will be announced to the public and posted on the City’s website and social media channels.

For more information regarding the Fourth of July, visit fcgov.com/july4th.