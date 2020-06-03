City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Healthy Homes Month

The City of Fort Collins’ Healthy Homes Program is celebrating National Healthy Homes Month by sharing resources and gifts on how to create a healthier and safer home.

Indoor air quality can be up to 5 times worse than outdoor air, and with more time being spent in homes, it is more important than ever to ensure our homes are healthy.

Complete an online DIY assessment of your home and receive a personalized set of recommendations on how to reduce exposure to indoor air contaminants and safety hazards. Along with the recommendations, Fort Collins community members who complete the assessment and email the Healthy Homes Program (healthyhomes@fcgov.com) with their results before the end of the month will receive free gifts, including:

• Radon Test Kit

• Healthy Household Cleaner

• Healthy Household Cleaning Recipes

• Sustainable Cloth for Dusting

In order to be eligible for the free gifts, community members must complete the online assessment and email in their results before July 1, 2020.

Learn more information about this program and the celebration of National Healthy Homes Month at fcgov.com/healthyhomes