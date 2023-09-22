City of Fort Collins to Host Conversations Around Community Priorities and Desired Outcomes

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins is partnering with the Center for Public Deliberation (CPD) to host three community-wide conversations to address the City’s outcome areas and to learn more about community members’ priorities for Fort Collins.

Outcomes are high-level goals the City hopes to achieve for the overall community, and they provide a framework for how the City organizes many of its plans and budgets.

During these events, participants will be able to chat with other community members about what each outcome area means to them and how the City might work to realize these various outcomes.

A team of CPD’s student facilitators will help guide conversations and take notes; participants’ input will be shared directly with the City to help inform its next strategic plan update and budget.

Each session will focus on two outcomes:

Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:30-8 p.m. – Transportation | Economic Health

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5:30-8 p.m. – Neighborhood Livability & Social Health | Environmental Health

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m. – Culture & Recreation | Safe Community

All sessions will be held at the Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Dr.

Dinner will be provided. Spanish translation and interpretation available; ASL interpretation available. After the event, confirmed attendees can receive a $50 King Soopers gift card.

RSVP at https://col.st/IRdj9.

For more information about this and future participation opportunities, visit ourcity.fcgov.com/priorities.