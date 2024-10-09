City of Loveland Launches New Records Request Tool

The City of Loveland has launched NextRequest, a web-based tool that helps manage public municipal records requests, strengthening the City’s commitment to public trust, transparency, service, and innovation. NextRequest makes it easier for requestors to request a record, communicate with the City, check the status of their request, and receive a response.

In early 2022, the City purchased NextRequest, a cloud-based software tool that allows the City Clerk’s Office to improve the public records request process. Since then, City staff have used the tool internally to process requests and learn the full functionality of this new system, but the tool has not been used by the public. Now, with the launch of online tool’s public-facing feature, the public can go to lovgov.org/OpenRecords to submit their municipal public records request.

Under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA), government agencies are required to provide access to certain municipal documents when requested. The City Clerk’s Office receives and answers these requests.

It’s important to note the following about records requests:

Not all documents and information included in documents are subject to public access under CORA. Typical requests are fulfilled within three working days. Requests with extenuating circumstances may require up to seven additional working days. Requestors will be promptly notified if fees are required.

This software platform allows staff to more adequately assess fees by tracking time spent working on requests between all City departments.

Records requests for criminal justice records that fall under the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act, must still be requested through the Loveland Police Department.

Records requests related to building permits, certificates of occupancy, zoning verification, and plats may still be requested through the Development Services Department.

Requestors can also continue to ask for records through mail, email, or in person at the City Clerk’s Office, 500 E. 3rd St.

NextRequest is the City’s newest online tool to bring more transparency to local government and is the only tool specific to municipal public records requests. The City continues to maintain other online tools for government transparency, such as: