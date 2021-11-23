City Seeks Additional Volunteers to Serve on Boards and Commissions

Applications are open for City of Fort Collins residents interested in serving on the City’s 25 boards or commissions through Tuesday, November 30. Board and commission members advise Council on issues related to housing, the environment, transportation, planning and development, human resources, utilities, and cultural and recreational services.

The Boards and Commissions Program was reimagined in April 2021, and City Council has since adopted several changes to increase accessibility. Advisory boards now include 1, 2, and 4 year terms. Please visit fcgov.com/cityclerk/reimagined-boards-and-commissions for more about Boards and Commissions Reimagined.

Applicants may apply to two boards (a separate application must be submitted for each board). If selected, applicants will only be appointed to one board or commission.

To be eligible, applicants must have residency within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area during service.

If community members have applied for a board after January 1, 2021, their application remains on file and will be included in the applicant pool (these applicants do not need to reapply). Apply online. Additional information is also available at fcgov.com/boards .

