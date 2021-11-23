Publisher’s Letter: Holidays’ Weighty Concerns

Even with all the “Ho Ho Ho” the holidays may make you feel a sense of foreboding. Even if you love spending time with members of your family you only see at this time of year, there’s another nemesis that may be a real concern — ALL THOSE CALORIES!

But what if you could enjoy all your holiday favorites and still come out the other side with no regrets and not have to make a New Year’s Resolution (that you may not be able to keep) regarding your weight.

Enter “Intermittent Fasting” — don’t get scared at the thought of “fasting” — it’s not as hard as you think and it may not even be what you consider fasting to be.

For years we’ve been advised that “breakfast is the most important meal” but it turns out that our modern-day bodies carry enough stored calories to do just fine if we wait to eat later in the day.

The idea is to plan an “eating window” and not to eat outside of that window. The nifty thing about that “window” is that it can include your festive holiday meal with all the goodies that so often show up on our tables at this time of year.

If your “eating window” is 12 pm to 6 pm, plan to eat lunch and then wait till dinner to enjoy a festive dinner.

In the 1970’s most folks ate three meals a day and nothing between meals — and they had the waistlines to prove it.

In today’s times, fast food manufacturers urge us to eat around the clock and we have the waistlines to prove that too.

A lot’s been written about Intermittent Fasting and there are videos galore available online.

With a little planning, you just may sail through the holidays and wind up at your starting weight or even a lighter weight while having enjoyed your all holiday favorites.

What could be better!

Disclaimer: This opinion is in no way offered as medical advice. For important health concerns, please consult a medical professional before embarking on this or any other modification to your diet.

