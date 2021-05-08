Citywide Sweeping Efforts Began May 3, in Loveland

The City of Loveland will started citywide sweeping operations Monday, May 3. Crews will visit neighborhoods and perform thorough street-wide sweeping to remove debris from the streets and gutters.

They will systematically work through neighborhoods in the city limits according to trash collection day. Crews will not sweep on the regular trash collection day in each neighborhood. The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: May 3 – May 7, Thursday Trash Day Area

Week 2: May 10 – May 14, Monday Trash Day Area

Week 3: May 17 – May 21, Tuesday Trash Day Area

Week 4: May 24 – May 28, Wednesday Trash Day Area

Residents are asked to please not sweep leaves/debris from yards into the street; it is against City Ordinance and can clog storm drains. Please visit www.cityofloveland.org/recyclingcenter for more information about how to recycle leaves properly.