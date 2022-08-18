Clean Opinion on Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Larimer County was recently given a clean audit opinion for its 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report prepared by the Larimer County Department of Finance.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners accepted the report at their regular Administrative Matters Meeting. A clean opinion indicates the county has faithfully followed national accounting standards and provides reasonable assurance that the report is free from material misstatement. Having a clean opinion also contributes to a strong bond rating.

RubinBrown, Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants, a firm of independent accountants, audited the financial statements of Larimer County as required by the State of Colorado Statutes.

The report was prepared by county staff under the direction of Larimer County Director of Finance Carol Block, Controller Lorrie Lopez, and Accounting Manager Alex LaBlanc.

The opinion confirms Larimer County meets high standards of financial reporting. A clean opinion provides the public with confidence the county’s financial reporting is reliable and transparent.

The report includes the county’s audited financial statements, management’s analysis, statistics, and other financial information. The standardized format used for the report makes it easy to compare Larimer County to itself over the years and with other counties and cities across the U.S.

View the 2021 Larimer County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report at larimer.gov/finance.