Recycle Your Glass Bottles and Jars and Support United Way

A partnership between O-I and City of Greeley is benefitting United Way of Weld County, through the O-I Glass4Good project.

Residents can safely and properly recycle glass bottles and jars at Andersen’s Sales & Salvage (1490 E 8th Street) and Crabtree Brewing (2961 29th Street) in Greeley. The collected glass is re-processed and then made into new glass at the O-I facility in Windsor, sometimes in as little as 30 days. The energy saved from recycling one bottle can power a 15-watt low-energy light bulb for 24 hours!

Plus, O-I is donating to United Way based on the total volume of glass recycled. Since the project began in March 2022:

8.67 tons of glass collected

9.28 tons of trash saved

2,744 KG of carbon saved from going into the atmosphere (the equivalent of 45 CO2 breathing trees growing for 10 years)

$1,300 was donated to United Way to support the Weld’s Way Home effort in preventing and ending homelessness

Check out the most recent Glass4Good newsletter and read an interview with Jeff Crabtree, owner of Crabtree Brewing and Glass4Good site host.