Clearview Library District to Offer In-Person Computer Sessions

The Clearview Library District will start offering in-person computer sessions beginning on Wednesday, January 6, at the Windsor-Severance Library.

The in-person computer sessions are available to the public on a limited basis, while the Windsor-Severance Library is closed. The Windsor-Severance Library is located at 720 3rd Street, Windsor.

Guidelines in place for those wishing to use library computers are as follows:

One-hour time slot per person

No more than 10 minutes of in-person tech help

Temperature will be taken before entering

Masks are required in the building

Time in the building is limited to the assigned computer station

For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: clearviewlibrary.org or fill out a form to schedule a time slot for an in-person computer session https://clearviewlibrary.org/get-tech-help or call 970-674-7944 x437.