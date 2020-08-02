Colorado National Guard Reaches COVID-19 Testing Milestone

Colorado National Guard members have reached a testing milestone statewide in support of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

The milestone comes by order of Governor Jared Polis. The Joint Task Force-Centennial’s Task Force Test Support has now tested over 20,000 Coloradans at 122 testing sites in 29 counties and 34 cities. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) has tested a total of 516,502 people within the state through the end of July.

Colorado National Gaurd (CONG) soldiers and airmen have also added to the milestone by providing CDPHE extra COVID-19 testing capability in the form of support to the Colorado Department of Corrections at select correctional facilities statewide.

“It has been a privilege to serve our state and community during such a hard time,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Reynolds, TFTS operations Non-commissioned Officer-in-charge.

Almost 50 Colorado Army and Air National members from over 12 units are currently serving on the COVID-19 response in three TFTS Mobile Testing and Training teams traveling across the state. Furthermore, one mobile testing team was able to administer tests at 103 sites in just 47 days.

CONG members receive medical screening on a daily basis and are on Title 32 federally funded orders under state control. Additionally, nearly 120 Colorado National Guard members are on duty fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mission that really stands out to me is sending Soldiers and Airmen to test at veterans community living centers around the state and having had the opportunity to return the favor to these fellow service members who have sacrificed so much for us,” Brian said.

For more information the latest updates about COVID-19 in Colorado, please visit:

https://covid19.colorado.gov/