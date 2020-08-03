Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable Appointed New Members

Colorado Parks and Wildlife welcomes nine new members to the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable to serve as liaisons between sportspersons and the agency.

The nine newly elected and appointed members are expected to serve two years, gathering at least twice a year with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials. At these meetings, the new members will provide feedback to the CPW regarding a wide variety of interests relating to hunting, fishing and trapping statewide.

Furthermore, these interests include everything from the recruitment of new sportspersons, hunting and fishing regulations, habitat conservation and even how to increase opportunities for hunting and fishing across the state.

“The Roundtable offers CPW an opportunity to hear from engaged sportsmen and women directly on the most pressing issues related to wildlife management in Colorado,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.

The new members joining the Roundtable come from communities across the state including Snyder, Haswell, Antonio and Delta. Additionally, the new members bring experience to the table in everything from big game hunting and private and public lands access to hunter education and recruitment.

The nine new members appointed to the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable are as follows:

Aaron Jones

Adam Oberheu

Chloe Lomprey

Erik Myhre

Kim Kokesh

Ryan Britten

Sharon Dillon

Trent Peterson

Willie Kalaskie, a past Regional Caucus Delegate

“We greatly appreciate the service these volunteers provide to the State,” said Dan.

For information regarding the Sportsperson’s Roundtable and opportunities to get involved, visit: http://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx