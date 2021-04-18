Community Members Donated 66,000 Hours Of Service In 2020 Through Fort Collins’ Volunteer Program

In 2020, nearly 4,000 individuals provided valuable community assistance through the City of Fort Collins Volunteer Services Program.

Last year 3,935 volunteers committed 66,633 hours of service to the City organization in areas like Parks, Police Services, and Natural Areas.

While the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of volunteer opportunities available in 2020, volunteers were able to provide critical support for neighbors in need throughout the crisis.

Adopt A Neighbor volunteers visited their vulnerable neighbors 305 times to help deliver food and medications or help with pet care.

100 Adopt A Neighbor volunteers continue to care for 89 vulnerable neighbors.

31 VirtuVisit volunteers have been paired with 31 isolated older adults to help them connect digitally with loved ones.

“Volunteers play a critical role in caring for our community, particularly in times of crisis,” said Sue Schafer, the City’s Volunteer Services Program manager. “Through this past year, hundreds of community members have found safe and meaningful ways to offer hope and help to some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The total volunteer hours donated in 2020 provided a $1.81 million economic impact to the community, according to www.independentsector.com.

For more information on the City’s volunteer program and opportunities, visit fcgov.com/volunteer.