Companies Partner to Make Fort Collins Parking Garages Safer with License Plate Recognition

AirGarage has announced a new partnership with Flock Safety to combat crime in its Fort Collins parking facilities. AirGarage has deployed Flock’s license plate recognition (LPR) cameras as part of its ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for property owners, tenants, and drivers.

Vehicle theft, a crime that often occurs in parking lots, surged in 2023. Flock Safety’s LPR cameras are one of the most effective tools for law enforcement to protect against and solve vehicle theft cases, along with common parking lot crimes like vandalism and break-ins.

The cameras send real-time alerts to security personnel and/or local law enforcement when a stolen vehicle or vehicle associated with a known offender or endangered person is detected.

“We are thrilled to partner with Flock Safety in their mission to eliminate crime,” said Bryan Sbriglia, Head of Operations at AirGarage. “LPR cameras are a powerful tool to proactively detect and deter potential security threats, ensuring the safety of our customers and the properties we manage.”

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 4,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About AirGarage

AirGarage is a vertically integrated parking management and technology solution that helps property owners maximize income by increasing traffic, optimizing revenue per vehicle, and decreasing operating expenses. AirGarage is the fastest growing parking management company in the United States and operates hundreds of locations across 40+ states. Visit www.airgarage.com for more information.