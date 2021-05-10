Construction of Thousands of Homes to Begin in Centerra

Centerra Launches Initial Phase of Residential Development at Kinston, Introduces First Three Homebuilders

Lennar, Dream Finders Homes and Richmond American Homes have closed on 237 new home sites in a development labeled as Kinston. The first phase of the development will be 625 acres. An additional 2,200 homes are planned on a total of 3,000 acres.

The master-planned Centerra community in Loveland will have 15 distinct product segments to meet homebuyers’ vast preferences and the growing demand for homes in Northern Colorado.

McWhinney announced the introduction of Lennar, Dream Finders Homes, and Richmond American Homes as the first collection of homebuilders joining Kinston in early May.

“Centerra is already well-established as a best-in-class master-planned community, home to thousands of residents, outdoor recreation and amenities, parks, millions of square feet of regional shopping, employment opportunities, and a regional hospital. Kinston will further enhance our community in many ways, including the quality that we’ve built into the larger vision for Centerra and in terms of community engagement,” said David Crowder, vice president of community development for McWhinney and general manager of Centerra. “Our goal is to provide options that meet our new residents where they are at in their various stages in life within a dynamic and sustainable community where residents can live, work and play for generations to come.”

According to an extensive consumer trend analysis conducted by Meyers Research, more than 70% of consumers prefer a suburban neighborhood near a walkable urban village that elicits a ‘small town’ feel. In response to these preferences, Kinston plans to offer a community focused on wellness and connectivity for a new era of homebuyers seeking a wide array of attainable residential options that range from townhomes and condominiums to single-family homes and paired homes.

The three initial Kinston homebuilders plan to deliver modern farmhouse and prairie-style homes as well as craftsman and mid-century modern designs. New model homes are expected to open to the public in late winter 2021, with pricing becoming available at that time.



Lennar plans to offer 57 single-family homes on traditional lots ranging in square footage from 1,800 – 2,400 square feet and another 60 single-family homes in a cluster-style configuration ranging from 1,480 – 1,700 square feet.

Dream Finders Homes intends to offer 47 single-family homes on traditional lots ranging from 1,850 – 2,700 square feet.

Richmond American Homes anticipates offering 33 single-family home sites, featuring the three-car garages on traditional lots ranging from 1,945 – 2,745 square feet with an option for finished basements; as well as 40 alley-loaded duplex-style homes ranging from 1,260 – 1,475 square feet.

McWhinney broke ground on Kinston in December 2020. Prospective amenities at Kinston are designed to foster a tight-knit community and quality time among neighbors, friends, families, and visitors. Kinston Commons will be a centralized amenity campus in the heart of the community and will include the Kinston Hub, a welcome center and residential community center featuring a café operated by a local beer and coffee purveyor. The Kinston Hub is planned to open at the end of 2021.

As the master plan for Kinston advances throughout the next 10 years, additional home types are planned to be added as well as new amenities:



Parks, outdoor recreation, trail systems, and natural open spaces will link the neighborhoods together and to the Centerra community.

Kinston Commons will evolve in phases as the development matures, planned to include additional spaces for fitness and wellness, large events on an active lawn, outdoor fire pits, a pool, and patios with expansive views of the Rocky Mountains.

Future plans also call for an active adult enclave designed for adults 55+.

A parcel reserved for a planned new elementary school.

A partnership with High Plains Environmental Center (HPEC), an integral part of Kinston and McWhinney’s commitment to sustainable living and design practices.

DMB Community Life will partner with the developer to manage the governance, operations, and resident engagement activities, emphasizing meaningful programs that create authentic, collective experiences within the community.

Kinston is situated immediately east of I-25 and north of The Promenade Shops at Centerra, near Kendall Parkway and Centerra Parkway. The village will help to round out the master-planned community’s existing 2,500 homes and diverse residential offerings, its miles of trails and 300 acres of open space, the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, The Promenade Shops, and The Marketplace at Centerra shopping and dining destinations, office parks, transportation, sculpture park, the community’s pre-K to 8th grade STEAM school, the High Plains Environmental Center with its gardens, orchards, and unique event programs, and more.

The new residential village is planned to accommodate an estimated 8,000 residents by the time of completion within the next 10-15 years.

For more information about Kinston, visit kinstoncenterra.com.