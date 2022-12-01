Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting.

Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.

Additional deputies responded to assist, and a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Maneuver) was successfully used near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and Anderson was seen holding a firearm. Three deputies fired their duty weapons. Anderson was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene. A loaded rifle was recovered from the vehicle. No deputies or community members were injured during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and Fort Collins Police Services is leading the CIRT investigation. Anyone with information about Anderson, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to call 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.

The previous news release for this incident is available online: larimer.gov