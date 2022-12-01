Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site

On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information can call Officer Natasha Jensen at 970-674-6428.
