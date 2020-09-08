Crystal Goodman Named Executive Director of The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living

Senior living veteran Crystal Goodman has been appointed Executive Director of The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living in Greeley to work to serve seniors.

Crystal has worked with seniors over the course of 20 years, previously serving as Executive director of Windsong Memory Care handling recruitment, staff training, regulatory compliance, budgeting, marketing and event planning. Additionally, the Lodge at Greeley Senior Living is a new 55+ community in west Greeley offering 92 independent living, assisted living, memory care rental apartments and studios.

Before that, Crystal worked for 11 years at nationally renowned senior living operator Leisure Care as a Sales Advisor and then as a Guest Services Manager. Furthermore, she trained professionally in Human Resources, becoming qualified in Medication Administration and first aid/CPR holding an ALR Administrator’s Certification.

Crystal earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Illinois University, majoring in Mass Communications, Media Arts, Radio/TV Journalism and Marketing specializing in Public Relations. Also, she volunteers with the Greeley and Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, the Alzheimer’s Association and other local groups within the community.

For more information regarding The Lodge at Greeley, call (970) 939-5700 or visit www.thelodgeatgreeley.com