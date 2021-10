CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend Set for October

Colorado State University’s Homecoming and Family Weekend — set for Oct. 6-9 — features a host of events, with an appropriate theme as in-person activities have resumed on campus: “Charging Forward.”

The festivities start at 6 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 6, with the Homecoming Kick-Off at the alumni-owned Ryan’s Sports Grill, and concludes on Oct.9 with the Rams taking on the San Jose State Spartans at Canvas Stadium. Other activities include the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards on Oct. 7 at the Lory Student Center Sutherland Garden and Theatre.

“We are beyond excited to get to welcome alumni and Rams fans home again for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021,” said Kristi Bohlender, executive director of the CSU Alumni Association. “The fall season and everything that comes with it is such a special time on campus for our green and gold community. Ram Pride shines brightest when we’re together and the hope of bringing generations of Rams back together again to celebrate one of our most treasured traditions will be a light to look forward to.”

2021 Homecoming and Family Weekend events

Homecoming Kick-Off

In-person event

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-8 pm

Ryan’s Sports Grill

Kick-off Homecoming & Family Weekend at the alumni-owned Ryan’s Sports Grill! Wear your best green and gold and jump into Ram game night as we test your CSU knowledge and gear up for a spirited weekend. Bring your competitive side for a chance to win fun prizes and giveaways. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

In-person event

Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-9 pm

Lory Student Center Sutherland Garden and Theatre

The Colorado State University Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Awards program recognizes CSU alumni and friends who have distinguished themselves professionally, brought honor to the University, and have made significant contributions of time and/or philanthropy to the university or their community.

Please join us for an evening of Ram pride where we will recognize our 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

5 pm Reception outdoors in the Sutherland Sculpture Garden

7 pm Awards Program in the Theatre (mask required)

The ticket includes horse devours, desserts, hosted bar, and program.

50 Year Club Luncheon

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 10:30 am to 1 pm

Hilton Fort Collins

Started in 1934, the 50 Year Club this year is marking its 86th anniversary and celebrating the Class of 1971. All are invited, especially those who graduated or attended CSU 50 years ago or more. CSU will induct the classes of 1970 and 1971 into the 50 Year Club during the luncheon and recognize the 2021 award recipients.

Get Your Green on the Plaza

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 4-7 pm

The Plaza

Wear your green and visit the Lory Student Center Plaza for live music, food trucks and fun for the whole community. View student entries that creatively display CSU’s Homecoming theme, “Charging Forward,” and cast your vote. Stay for the afternoon and then make your way over to Friday Night Lights. No need to register.

Member Barbecue

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 5:30-8 pm

Trees area (Corner of Plum and Meridian)

Alumni Association members and their guests are invited to an exclusive barbecue west of the Lagoon before heading to the Friday Night Lights festivities on the West Lawn. The first drink is complimentary, and there will be a mini beer garden with additional drinks available for purchase from local breweries such as Horse & Dragon and the Ramskeller Pub & Grub.

Friday Night Lights

In-person event

Friday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8:30 pm (approximate)

Lawn west of the Lory Student Center

Take part in some of the most popular Homecoming and Family Weekend traditions: the bonfire, fireworks, and lighting of the A. The event is free and open to the public.

Homecoming 5K Race

In-person or virtual event

Time TBD; dependent on football kick-off time

Saturday, Oct. 9

The 41st annual Homecoming 5K is back on campus, along with a virtual option as well. The race through campus is a great way for community members, alumni, and students to come together for fun, fitness, and a sense of Ram Pride. All are welcome. More info about the race time, route, and more will be available later this month.

CSU Leadership Meet & Greet – for Parents and Families

In-person event

Lory Student Center Ballroom

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9-11 am

Connect with fellow parents, families, and current students as we reunite for Homecoming weekend. We care about your student’s success and happiness at Colorado State University and are excited to meet you. Join us at 9:15 a.m. for remarks from University leadership. learn more

Coors Light Ram Walk BBQ

In-person event

Saturday, Oct. 9, 4 hours before kickoff

North of Canvas Stadium along Meridian Avenue

Be part of a special tailgate experience prior to this year’s Homecoming football game against San Jose State. Enjoy free live music and TVs showing national games, as well as food, beer and wine for purchase. Also, the CSU Meat Judging Team will be on hand to provide a delicious game-day barbecue meal, including a beer/soda ticket to the tailgate bar. learn more and register

CSU Football vs. San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 9, kickoff TBA

Canvas Stadium

After a year away from Canvas Stadium, Homecoming is sure to bring an extra level of energy for fans of the green and gold at this year’s football game. This year’s game will feature a new, never-before-seen uniform that will be unveiled prior to kickoff.

For more information on CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend, visit homecoming.colostate.edu.

