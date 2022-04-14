Csu Studies: What Influenced Coloradoans on Close Vote to Reintroduce Wolves

In November 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 114, which mandated Colorado Parks and Wildlife develop a plan to start reintroducing gray wolves (Canis Lupus) to the western part of the state by 2023. The initiative passed narrowly with 50.9 percent of the Colorado public voting in favor.

Given the close nature of the vote and the need to integrate diverse perspectives in the wolf reintroduction plan, researchers at the Colorado State University Center for Human-Carnivore Coexistence conducted two studies on what influenced public voting on the issue.

Wolves were eliminated from Colorado by the 1940s through a government-sponsored eradication campaign. Wolf reintroduction is a contentious issue, affecting diverse stakeholders, including ranchers, hunters, and environmental and animal advocates.

Survey Finds Change in Public Perception on Wolves

The first study, called “Rapid changes in public perception toward a conservation initiative” and published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, was led by Rebecca Niemiec, assistant professor in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources department in the CSU Warner College of Natural Resources.

The study examined why the 2020 vote was so close despite surveys over the last 25 years finding high levels of support for wolf reintroduction.

Niemiec examined this discrepancy via a post-election survey of Colorado residents. Findings include that online survey methods overestimated public support for wolf restoration in Colorado, as well as evidence that public perception about wolf reintroduction had changed. This change may have been the result of outreach campaigns by groups opposed to wolf reintroduction and by media coverage portraying more negative than positive arguments about reintroduction.

Additionally, when survey respondents were asked why they voted for or against the reintroduction of wolves, a common response was the ability to restore ecological balance, improve the environment, and the belief that protecting wolves was the right thing to do.

Common arguments against wolf reintroduction were the impacts of wolves on livestock, agriculture, and ranchers. Also, there was a belief that reintroduction was unnecessary given wolves were already in the state, as a small group of wolves, likely originating from Wyoming, were detected in northwestern Colorado in the year prior to the election.

The results highlight the dynamic nature of public opinion on this complex and controversial conservation issue, but also the need for additional survey methods to better understand public opinion, Niemiec said. “Moving forward, it will be critical to monitor how public perception changes over time to better integrate diverse perspectives to help reduce conflict over wolves in Colorado.”