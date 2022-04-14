Today’s Weather: 4/14/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today wind will be increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|30
|58
|27
|Berthoud
|2
|35
|59
|30
|Fort Collins
|5
|33
|58
|29
|Greeley
|1
|32
|59
|27
|Laporte
|3
|36
|56
|31
|Livermore
|13
|29
|35
|27
|Loveland
|4
|35
|59
|30
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|21
|38
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|31
|41
|33
|Wellington
|0
|25
|56
|27
|Windsor
|0
|27
|60
|28
|*As of April 14, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment