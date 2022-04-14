Today’s Weather: 4/14/22

April 14, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today wind will be increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 58F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 30 58 27
Berthoud 2 35 59 30
Fort Collins 5 33 58 29
Greeley 1 32 59 27
Laporte 3 36 56 31
Livermore 13 29 35 27
Loveland 4 35 59 30
Red Feather Lakes 14 21 38 29
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 31 41 33
Wellington 0 25 56 27
Windsor 0 27 60 28
*As of April 14, 2022 7:45am

