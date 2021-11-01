Don’t Risk Your Health, Test Your Home for Radon

With colder weather fast approaching, the City of Fort Collins is encouraging community members to test the radon levels in their homes. Radon is a colorless, odorless, and naturally occurring gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon gas enters homes and other buildings through cracks and openings in basements, crawl spaces, and slabs. Radon levels vary from house to house and have nothing to do with the age, upkeep, or quality of the building; however, Colorado homes are at a higher risk for radon.

Testing the radon levels in your home is simple and inexpensive. Here are a few options:

Purchase a radon test kit. The City of Fort Collins sells discounted short-term ($6) and long-term ($20) kits for you to test your own home. These kits are available at the Fort Collins Senior Center, located at 1200 Raintree Dr. The first 100 community members to request a short-term radon kit at the Senior Center will receive one for free.

If your home has high radon levels, hire a professional. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provides links to contractors that are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program and the National Radon Safety Board. Visit their website at certifiedradonpros.org/co.html to find qualified radon contractors in your area.

For more information on radon and its health impacts as well as testing options through the Healthy Homes program, visit fcgov.com/radon.

