Larimer County Proposed Budget Now Available

The 2022 Proposed Larimer County Budget is now available online at Larimer.org/Budget. It includes $639.7 million in budgeted expenditures, of which $326.7 million is for general operations, $205.1 million is for capital projects, and $7.1 million is for disaster recovery. Some highlights of the budget are as follows: FY2022 is a noteworthy year for facility construction in the Larimer County Capital Improvement Plan. There is $9.5 million budgeted for the new fleet repair and maintenance campus, $30.6 million for the new behavioral health facility, $19 million for the expansion of alternative sentencing facilities, and $24 million for the jail improvement project. These projects are all expected to be completed in FY2023.

Larimer County also uses a five-year capital improvement program to budget for infrastructure, equipment and vehicles, land acquisitions, and major technology upgrades. The 2022 capital budget includes $36.9 million in expenses at The Ranch, $6.9 million for parks and open spaces, $31 million on roads and bridges, $26.4 million for landfill projects, $4.8 million on technology improvements, and $6.0 million for new and replacement vehicles.

Recent changes to state law impose additional costs on county public safety programs. The 2022 Proposed Budget includes higher property and liability costs for the Office of the Sheriff due to new civil liability requirements, additional medical costs at the jail to meet new reporting mandates, and additional costs for Sheriff and District Attorney staff to manage new required body-worn camera equipment and footage.

