Doors Open at Most Loveland City Facilities June 15-16

Under conditions prescribed by State and County public health orders, some of the City of Loveland’s most popular facilities that have been closed to the public since March 18 are set to reopen on Monday and Tuesday, June 15-16.

Openings of parts of the Chilson Recreation Center, Loveland Public Library, and the Loveland Museum will take place in stages with measures in place to limit group sizes and ensure social distance requirements.

In addition, offices of City of Loveland departments and divisions at the Municipal Building, Public Works Administration Building, and the Water and Power Department will open to the public on June 15.

Here are the ways the recreation center, library, and the museum will welcome members of the public:

Chilson Recreation Center

Reservations for some of Chilson’s amenities will be required in advance by logging on at www.cityofloveland.org/webtrac . Users will find most recreation and fitness facilities available, with overall capacity limited to 30 percent.

Chilson users will be greeted by employees wearing face coverings who will ask five standard screening questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. All users must wear face coverings in the facility, except while in the pool or when the coverings would inhibit participation in fitness activities.

Signage on floors and walls will reduce the chances that users might encroach on one another in ways prohibited by public health social-distance requirements.

Exercise equipment and other public use areas will be sanitized frequently, and cardio/fitness guests will be provided spray bottles and disposable towels for that purpose.

While the recreation and aquatics wing of the Chilson building open, the adjacent Chilson Senior Center remains closed until further notice.

A comprehensive set of regulations governing the Chilson’s opening, plus information about revised hours of operation and other essential information, is available on the Chilson webpages.

Loveland Public Library

The library will open June 15 with 50 percent capacity, and provide access to second-floor technology facilities only, including the computer lab/classroom and the iCreate Makerspace. Reservations will be required, and time-limited to 45 minutes.

Library staff will ask CDC screening questions of each patron, and visitors age 10 and older, and staff are required to wear face coverings under terms of the State and County health orders. Patrons will maintain 6-foot social distances during their visits, guided by signage in the library.

Public meeting rooms meant for group access will remain closed to the public, and no classes will be held. The library’s online offerings will continue, with educational and entertainment content available to the public. Visit the library’s website for more information on how to make a reservation and special accommodations for vulnerable persons.

Access to the technology center and the library’s curbside checkout program will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Loveland Museum

The museum will reopen on Tuesday, June 16, with adjusted hours, allowing 50 visitors in the museum at one time. CDC screening questions will be asked, and employees and visitors age 10 and older must wear face coverings.

Floor markings will guide the flow of visitors through the museum exhibits in ways that assure 6-foot social distancing.

The Beet, the former Reporter-Herald building just west of the museum, will open in July for art classes with sufficient space to allow for social distancing.

For more information on the museum’s opening and adjusted hours of operation, visit the Loveland Museum’s website.

City offices

City offices in the Municipal Building, the Public Works Administration Building, and the Water and Power Department will also open June 15 with customary Monday-Friday hours. Visitors to those facilities are encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social-distancing markers in place.

While the Municipal Building will welcome members of the public, City Council meetings and City board and commission meetings will continue to be held remotely until further notice.

Development Center

The Development Center will open June 15 and greet members of the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Because of staff furloughs, the DC will close to the public on Fridays from June 19 through Dec. 4. Building inspections will be available on a limited basis on Fridays. Development applications can also be submitted online.

Residents are reminded that online and phone resources are available to conduct most City business functions.