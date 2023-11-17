Douglas Reservoir State Wildlife Area Closed Temporarily

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Douglas Reservoir State Wildlife Area is closed temporarily until a new lease is signed between Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the property owners.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but the renewed lease was not finalized before the previous agreement expired on October 31.

Due to safety and liability concerns, CPW properties require active leases for recreation operations to resume.

The SWA will reopen when the new lease is complete.