Drunk Driving Crashes Spike on Superbowl Sunday

Whether you’re cheering for the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, every Super Bowl party must kick off with a game plan that prevents drunk driving.

This week’s upcoming Superbowl and all of its surrounding activities are usually seen as a time to celebrate and let loose. Unfortunately, it is also a time with increased occurrences of drunk driving and DUI-related crashes.

With increased consumption, it is not a surprise that on Superbowl Sunday, occurrences of drunk driving are 22% higher than any other typical Sunday. This serves to highlight why the Superbowl is an excellent time to remind everyone of safe driving practices surrounding alcohol and celebrations.

More than 13,000 people are killed in drunk-driving crashes annually, and nearly one person is killed every 39 minutes. Fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes increased from 14% to 31% in recent years.

Big Game stats:

112.2 million people plan to throw or attend a party

16.2 million people plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

Total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other purchases for the day is expected to reach a record $17.3 billion, or $86.04 per person.

Food and drink account for approximately 80% of that total spend

On average, United States football fans consume approximately 325.5 million gallons of beer on the last day of pro football season.

When the evening ends with libations to celebrate the victory or lament the loss, 42 percent of fatal crashes will see drivers getting behind the wheel with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent.

No DUI Larimer is working to get the word out about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence and offering solutions and tips on avoiding or curbing the effects on the greater community.

No DUI Larimer, a coalition and campaign born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in Larimer County and Northern Colorado, is working to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

This project is a joint effort between law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, local nonprofits, and community members to encourage the general public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving.

No DUI Larimer is focusing on prevention efforts – education, tools, and messaging for groups and individuals who tend to risk driving regularly with elevated BACs and who are involved in a higher number of alcohol-related crashes.

Studies have shown that males, ages 21-34, tend to have the highest number of drivers involved in DUI/DWI crashes with a BAC at or above legal intoxication levels. The goal of the next arm of the No DUI campaign is to reduce the number of DUI/DWI-related crashes with this age group at the wheel.

No DUI encourages all citizens to remain vigilant and to plan when consuming alcohol. If you are the designated driver, commit to 100% sobriety to keep you, your friends, and your family safe.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, please “Make the Call” and contact local law enforcement (911) immediately.

Remember if you feel different, you drive different.

The No DUI Larimer coalition and campaign was born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in our community. Larimer County is one of only three communities in Colorado that has been awarded a grant to tackle current prevalent challenges. The goal is to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances by increasing community responsibility for safe and responsible driving.

Ending impaired driving in Larimer County is a joint effort between law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, local nonprofits, and the community. The No DUI Larimer Steering Committee collaborates monthly to bring ideas and combine resources to end impaired driving together.

Areas of focus for this group include:

-A media campaign that increases the community’s understanding of its role in preventing drunk and drugged driving -Changing local conditions to promote responsible and safe driving

-Integrating DWAI/DUI messaging with the promotion of local dining and drinking to be responsive to the climate of businesses post-COVID-19

-Collaborating with law enforcement efforts and agencies and formalizing county-wide collaboration -Using GIS mapping for strategic planning of enforcement and integration with a public messaging campaign

