East Mountain Avenue Brick Paver Restoration Project Starting Sept. 23 

The City of Fort Collins will begin restoring brick pavers on E. Mountain Ave. between College Ave. and Jefferson St./Riverside Ave. on Monday, Sept. 23, weather permitting. The brick pavers are a part of the historic Fort Collins Municipal Railway.

The pavers will be removed, sorted, cleaned, and reset along the rail line on top of a new concrete foundation in order to improve safety around the historic trolley tracks. New brick pavers will supplement existing pavers to complete the project.

Work is expected to last 6-8 weeks and have the following impacts:

Lane closures on Mountain Ave. in both directions; Mountain Ave. will remain open to through traffic during the project

Traffic will not be able to cross Mountain Ave. at Mathews St./Walnut St. during the project

Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians during the project; pedestrian detours will be in place at Mountain Ave. crossings.

Parking spots in the center of Mountain Ave. will be impacted during the project.

Access to businesses and residents will be open at all times.

This effort is part of the City of Fort Collins Street Maintenance Program.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, work may occur outside these times if needed. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zone.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

For a list of all active construction projects, visit www.fcgov.com/pdt/construction