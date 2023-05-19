Eastman Park Drive and State Highway 257 Intersection Improvements Underway

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor is starting an improvement project with major traffic impacts at the intersection of Eastman Park Dr. and State Hwy. 257 starting mid-May and will last through early 2024. The project is intended to widen the intersection significantly, make critical railroad crossing improvements, and improve road safety and functionality.

The largest impact is anticipated to last three to four months during the summer when a small section of Eastman Park Dr. between Water Valley Pkwy./Cornerstone Dr. and State Hwy. 257 will be temporarily closed. During this time, business access will remain open, and detours will be posted.

Anticipated Impacts

Temporary closure of Eastman Park Dr. between Automation Dr. and State Hwy. 257 while maintaining Eastman Park Dr. access to State Hwy. 257 via a temporary bypass, also called a “shoofly” detour.

Summer closure of Eastman Park Dr. between Cornerstone Dr./Water Valley Pkwy., and State Hwy. 257.

Temporary traffic signals and altered timing.

Pedestrian crossings and trail closures

Poudre Express bus stops were temporarily relocated west of the current locations to maintain bus stop access.

Anticipated Improvements

Upgrades to safety and functionality.

The intersection will be widened, and islands will be moved further apart to give trucks room to turn.

Improved traffic signal coordination and timing.

Railroad track crossing, signal, and gate improvements.

New sidewalks and ADA-accessible ramps.

Designated bike lanes on Eastman Park Dr.

The median from the Eastman Park Dr. & Water Valley Pkwy./Cornerstone Dr. roundabout to State Hwy. 257.

At the same time, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is working to improve State Hwy. 257 from Walnut St. to Crossroads Blvd, resurfacing the roadway.

For specific updates to CDOT’s project and to stay informed of anticipated impacts, visit codot.gov/projects/co257-34-walnut. Text 257 to 866-762-3640 to receive traffic alerts.

Visit the Project Connect page to access the latest project updates at windsorgov.com/257Eastman. To sign up for traffic alerts, text Roads to 970-251-7151.