Efficiency Works Launches New Electric Vehicle Website for Northern Colorado

EV shoppers can research and compare models before test drives

Utility customers from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland can now research and compare electric vehicles (EVs) through a uniquely tailored website launched by Efficiency Works, a collaboration of efficiency programs between the communities and Platte River Power Authority (Platte River).

The website – EV.EfficiencyWorks.org – provides an EV guide for customers to learn about fully electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles and make useful comparisons to traditional vehicles. Comparisons reveal differences in the total estimated cost of ownership, including retail price (less any federal and/or state incentives), maintenance, insurance, and resale value, considering local electric rates, fuel costs, and taxes. Efficiency Works produced the EV website as a resource to help customers make educated decisions on their EV purchases.

“Platte River and our owner communities are committed to providing utility customers with the resources they need to make informed decisions about purchases impacting their energy use,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager, and chief executive officer for Platte River Power Authority. “The new EV website is another example of our joint commitment to utility customers and will be a useful tool in evaluating the total cost of EV ownership.”

A full demonstration of the new EV website will be conducted by Platte River via Zoom this Thursday, September 29 at 2:30 pm MDT. Anyone interested in discovering the information offered on this website, how to use the vehicle comparison tool, and general navigation can attend by simply following the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81904755403.

Efficiency Works assists residential and commercial customers of Platte River’s owner communities to improve their overall energy efficiency and consumption habits through energy advising and education, assessments, and rebates. The EV website is the latest resource offered by the local program.