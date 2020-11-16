Excellence in Economic Development Award Given to Larimer County Area Partners

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners has recognized Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development for receiving a prestigious award for their participation in a regional partnership in economic development.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) gave Larimer County the Silver Category Award for collaborating in the Talent 2.0 Regional Workforce Strategy. Talent 2.0 is a regional effort in Northern Colorado to produce a talent pipeline supporting employers’ current and future needs while simultaneously providing mobile career options and opportunities.

“Talent and workforce are an essential part of a healthy economy,” said Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Ann Hutchison. “As the region continues to grow, businesses and communities realize that the development, maintenance, and accessibility of a talented workforce is a top priority,” Ann said.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Award recognizes the world’s best economic development programs as well as the year’s most influential leaders, receiving over 500 submissions from four countries for 35 award categories this year. Area partners who provide guidance and support to Talent 2.0 include the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Fort Collins Economic Health Department, City of Loveland Economic Development, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, One NoCo, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development, and the United Way of Larimer County.

“I think a lot of the success we have is due to the enthusiasm of the team members and Workforce Development Board that is very engaged and has outstanding members from so many sectors in Larimer County, and how you bring the board, the business community and education community together,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson. “The work you do in the community has made our county such a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Steve said.

The plan fuses economic development, workforce development, and elements from human services to yield better jobs, invest in people to fill those jobs, and create a system to support members of the community to participate in the economy fully.

“This effort was critical to maintaining our regional competitiveness in the pr-pandemic economy and is even more critical in the COVID-19 environment,” said Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Director Jacob Castillo.

For more information regarding Talent 2.0, visit: http://www.Nocotalent2.com