Fair Royalty Present Fair Book to Weld County Commissioners

The Weld County Board of Commissioners were recently presented with the fair book — continuing a time-honored tradition. During 2020, the Weld County Fair looked a bit different, however, the fair royalty court persevered, continuing its reign into 2021.

“We’re honored to watch the growth from each one of you,” said Weld County Chair Steve Moreno. “The events at the Weld County Fair showcase the best of agriculture leadership in Weld County. Agriculture is our heritage, it’s who we are. Thank you for representing who we are.”

The royalty court is charged with representing the Weld County Fair at events throughout the county and around the state. Such duties include participation in parades, hosting the Royalty for a Day Program, held July 25, to encourage and grow youth in Weld County to one day become fair royalty, and handing out ribbons to competitors at multiple activities throughout the week of the fair.

This year, Shelby Tveten of Johnstown continued her reign as queen. Tveten is active in the Calico ’N Jeans 4-H Club as well as the Colorado FFA where she just ended her one-year term as state secretary. This year, Tveten will be participating in market swine, heritage arts crochet, visual arts drawing, and beekeeping at the fair.

Emerson Lobato of Windsor is a member of the Horse Whisperers 4-H Club where she serves as the president. She is also the treasurer for Windsor High School’s FFA chapter and plans to show horses at this year’s fair.

Ella Niccoli of Greeley was chosen to serve as a second fair attendant this year and is active in the New Horizons 4-H Club. She will be showing market goats and exhibiting in cake decorating, home design and décor, restoration, shooting sports, and scrapbooking at the 103rd Weld County Fair.

For more information about this year’s Weld County Fair, visit https://www.weldcountyfair.com/Home.