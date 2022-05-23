FEMA Provides $1.93 Million To Colorado For the East Troublesome Wildfire Recovery

FEMA has approved more than $1.93 million in additional Public Assistance funding to Mountain Parks Electric for repairs to portions of the power cooperative’s electrical distribution system that were damaged by the East Troublesome Wildfire. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued on January 15, 2021.

Mountain Parks Electric will use FEMA funding to restore the fire-damaged Trail Creek power distribution segment in Grand County. To minimize the impact of future disasters, the overhead power lines will be buried underground as part of the restoration and mitigation project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance reimbursements are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, counties, municipalities, tribes, and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure. FEMA will provide 90 percent of the cost share for this recovery project.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at fema.gov/assistance/public and Hazard Mitigation program at fema.gov/grants/mitigation.