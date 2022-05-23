Today’s Weather: 5/23/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers early with some clearing for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight will be cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|44
|61
|38
|Berthoud
|3
|46
|63
|41
|Fort Collins
|0
|43
|62
|41
|Greeley
|0
|48
|62
|39
|Laporte
|0
|44
|60
|41
|Livermore
|1
|38
|56
|37
|Loveland
|7
|45
|62
|42
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|33
|45
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|39
|60
|40
|Wellington
|0
|43
|60
|39
|Windsor
|0
|45
|62
|41
|*As of May 23, 2022 7:55am
