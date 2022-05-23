Today’s Weather: 5/23/22

May 23, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see showers early with some clearing for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight will be cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 44 61 38
Berthoud 3 46 63 41
Fort Collins 0 43 62 41
Greeley 0 48 62 39
Laporte 0 44 60 41
Livermore 1 38 56 37
Loveland 7 45 62 42
Red Feather Lakes 2 33 45 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 39 60 40
Wellington 0 43 60 39
Windsor 0 45 62 41
*As of May 23, 2022 7:55am

