Fire Burning Near Jacks Gulch Campground

A fire has closed the road in the area of Jacks Gulch Campground near Pingree Park Road. Crews are working the fire. It started on Wednesday (June 17). The fire was reported at 50% containment by Wednesday night, at approximately 15 acres.

This post will be updated as new information is released.

Updates from the Roosevelt National Forest:

National Forest – Reghan Cloudman 6/17/20 9:11pm. The Jacks Fire remains at 15.5 acres and has an estimated 50% containment. Weather conditions are forecasted to improve over the next two days. Firefighters will continue to work on containment tomorrow. This will be the last update for tonight.

Reghan Cloudman- National Forest – 6/17/20 4:16pm

Update on a fire burning near the Jacks Gulch Campground: The fire is burning 3-5 acres of the Roosevelt National Forest north of the Jacks Gulch Campground west of the Pingree Park Road. The road is closed in the area. Multiple helicopters are working the fire, along with firefighters from multiple jurisdictions on the ground. Additional resources have been ordered. No homes are immediately threatened. Dispersed campers in the vicinity have been evacuated.

I wanted to make sure you all had this information. We will be posting updates on our twitter account and the 970-498-1030 recorded information line. I will send another update if anything significant were to occur. Thanks – Reghan

Google map of Jack‘s Gulch campground https://www.google. com/maps/place/Jacks+Gulch+ Campground/@40.6577264,-105. 5556106,13z/data=!4m5!3m4! 1s0x87691168f57b8fb7: 0xb2e1edc0877391e0!8m2!3d40. 6362318!4d-105.5240249