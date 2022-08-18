Fire Restrictions Lifted on Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests for First Time Since May

After careful examination of scientific data and coordination with partners, Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams has lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions across the forest effective immediately.

Stage 1 fire restrictions limited areas where campfires were allowed in developed campgrounds and other supervised locations. The lifting of fire restrictions applies to national forests in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson, and Clear Creek counties. Check for local fire restrictions when recreating anywhere on the National Forest.

Several key factors helped forest managers make this decision:

Monsoonal rains have helped drought conditions recover. Most areas of the forest are no longer in drought, and other areas are experiencing only light drought.

Fuel moisture levels, which are measured both in small vegetation like grasses and shrubs as well as in large vegetation like standing and fallen trees, are showing a better-than-normal amount of moisture present, reducing the chances of rapid wildfire spread.

Nationwide and locally, many firefighting resources remain available to help respond to fire starts. The national and regional planning level is a reflection of the number of large wildfires burning as well as available resources. Scored on a level of 1-5, with 5 being the most severe, the regional level is currently at 2 and the national level is at 3.

The long-term forecast calls for continued monsoons over the coming weeks.

Our county partners are supportive of lifting fire restrictions as the current orders expire.

Forest fire managers will continue to closely monitor conditions over the coming weeks and months.

While fire restrictions are no longer in effect, fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility. It is critical to use enough water to completely douse campfires until they are out cold to the touch. Depending on the size of the fire, this could require 5 gallons or more of water. Keep campfires small and contained within the ring. Never leave them unattended. Learn more about campfire safety.