Fire Victims in Denver Receive Support and Services from American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Colorado is assisting residents that experienced a building fire Saturday, August 8 in Denver.

The building fire took place in the Pine Creek Apartment complex located within the 600 block of S. Dayton Street around 7 pm. A total of 46 homes were impacted by the fire which displaced dozens of people.

The 46 homes impacted by the fire are no longer habitable today. Additionally, Red Cross volunteers have been working hard to provide shelter, food, medical assistance and mental health support along with immediate needs including clothing, infant essentials and much more for the 46 adults and children.

The Salvation Army has also been working to support the displaced residents by cooking meals for the residents and volunteers. This partnership between the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross of Colorado helps to support the community in disasters such as this building fire.

The Red Cross and its volunteers will continue to provide services and support as needed to help those impacted by this disastrous event.

For more information regarding the American Red Cross of Colorado, visit: redcross.org/local/colorado