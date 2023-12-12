Former School Employee Arrested for Possession of Sexual Abuse Images

A former Loveland para-professional has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images.

In the summer of 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigator received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC shared information about images showing sexual abuse of young children, and possession of the images was associated with an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County.

After extensive investigation, LCSO identified the suspect as Joseph Major (DOB 8/7/96) of Loveland. Investigators conducted a search warrant at Major’s home on November 29. After processing evidence, they arrested him on December 7 for the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of More Than One Video (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of More Than 20 Images (F4)

Major was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Major was employed with Thompson School District from August 2015 to November 2023, most recently as a para-professional at Peakview Academy at Conrad Ball in Loveland, which serves preschool to eighth-grade students. Upon being notified of the case, Thompson School District administrators offered their full support and cooperation with investigative efforts.

Given the nature of the charges, investigators would like to speak to anyone with information about inappropriate or concerning interactions involving Major. People may contact LCSO Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. Those who want to remain anonymous can also report tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

“These kinds of cases aren’t easy, from a technological or emotional standpoint,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “I’m grateful for our investigators who work in this challenging space to protect children and prevent future harm.”

All charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

“Child pornography” is the term previously used to describe sexually exploitative images and videos. To more accurately reflect the abusive nature of the crime, “child sexual abuse materials” (or CSAM) is now the language used to describe this content. (Learn more: RAINN)