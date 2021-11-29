Fort Collins Achieves 100 Rating on Municipal Quality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has increased the City of Fort Collins’ Municipal Equality Index rating to a perfect 100 score in recognition of the City’s continued work toward a more inclusive culture for LGBTQ+ employees and community members.

Fort Collins has also been highlighted as one of five “Success Stories” in the HRC’s Municipal Equality Index Annual Report. The full report can be viewed at reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.

“This achievement represents years of dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion on behalf of City staff and in partnership with our community,” said Mayor Jeni Arndt on the milestone. “It is exciting to see how Fort Collins is serving its LGBTQ+ community and I am eager to continue to collaborate with our LGBTQ+ residents to ensure they feel valued, safe, and affirmed in our community.”

Among the changes that lead to this year’s increase: the adoption of transgender-inclusive healthcare for City employees and providing City services to LGBTQ+ youth and the transgender community.

Fort Collins’ MEI rating has steadily increased over the years, from 60 in 2015 to 74 in 2016, 78 in 2017, 83 in 2018, and 95 out of 100 possible points in 2019 and 2020. These increases were recognition of, among other advances, the City’s Inclusive Workplace Policy adopted by City Council, added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in the non-discrimination clause of the City’s Purchasing Policy, and increased public support from City leaders.

These advances have been primarily led by the City’s PRIDE Employee Resource Group, formerly the LGBTQ+ Equity Subcommittee.

“Fort Collins is an incredible community, and it’s important that we are a leader in advancing equity and inclusion for our LGBTQ+ community,” said Heather Cox, Co-chair of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group. “Receiving a 100 score on the Municipal Equality Index is a tremendous milestone, but it doesn’t mean that our work for our LGBTQ+ residents and staff is complete – far from it.”

To learn more about the City’s advances for LGBTQ+ staff and community members, visit fcgov.com/pride.

The Municipal Equality Index examines cities across the nation for how inclusive their municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. For more information, visit hrc.org/mei.