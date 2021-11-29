Fee-Free Days Scheduled for FoCo Downtown Parking Structures

The City of Fort Collins will again offer free parking in city parking structures on Saturdays and holidays this year to help support downtown businesses.
Free Saturday parking begins Saturday, November 27, and continues through Saturday, January 1, 2022. In addition, free parking will also be offered this year on Black Friday (November 26), Christmas Eve (December 24), and New Year’s Eve (December 31).
Parking in structures is always free on Sundays and City holidays. On other days, parking is free for the first hour and $1 each hour after in all structures.
The City’s three public parking structures are:
Firehouse Alley Parking Structure
160 Chestnut St.
Entrance on Chestnut Street
Old Town Parking Structure
Corner of Remington Street and Mountain Avenue
Entrances on Remington and Mountain
Civic Center Parking Structure
Corner of Mason Street and Laporte Avenue
Entrances on northbound Mason and Laporte
Questions about parking can be directed to Parking Services at parkingservices@fcgov.com or by calling 970-221-6617 and pressing 0.
