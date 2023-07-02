Fort Collins Begins Pilot Program for on-street Bike and Scooter Parking

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The City of Fort Collins has designated several new on-street parking areas for bicycles and scooters as part of a pilot program designed to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and improperly parked devices.

The new locations are marked by white paint and two white pylons. Any bicycle or scooter may park in these new areas, including Spin e-bikes and e-scooters. They are located at:

Orchard Place and Skyline Drive (northeast corner on Skyline)

Baystone Drive and City Park Avenue (northeast corner on Baystone)

Jamith Place and Laporte Avenue (southeast corner on Jamith)

Pitkin Street and Welch Street (southeast corner on Pitkin)

Crestmore Place and Bryan Avenue (northeast corner on Crestmore)

Jackson Avenue and Mulberry Street (northwest corner on Jackson next to bike rack)

North College in front of Bike Co-op next to transit stop (north of Bristlecone), west side sidewalk

The locations were identified through a study that assessed where Spin e-bikes and e-scooters were parked in areas where on-street parking is not marked or metered. Most spaces are located in street sections where motor vehicles are not allowed to park (such as within 30 feet of a stop sign) and thus do not take away on-street parking from cars.

“Our e-bike and e-scooter share is an important transportation option,” said Rachel Ruhlen, a transportation planner for the City. “Our transportation network should be safe and efficient for everyone in all the ways we get around.”

The pilot program is in response to complaints about improperly parked scooters and bicycles and feedback from Spin users who said they needed better parking options. The pilot will continue through the fall at which time the spaces will be evaluated for effectiveness.

Spin has been the City’s e-scooter and e-bike vendor since 2021.

Spin riders who park improperly are penalized, with a first-time warning, followed by a suspension and then a permanent ban.

Anyone can report an improperly parked Spin e-scooter or e-bike by contacting the Spin team at fortcollinsops@spinteam.pm or by text at 970-387-2799 or through Access Fort Collins (www.fcgov.com/accessfortcollins).

To learn more about e-scooters in Fort Collins, visit www.fcgov.com/edevices.