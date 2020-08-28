Fort Collins Church Welcomes First Woman Ordained Catholic Priest

Mary of Magdala, Ecumenical Catholic Community saw Deacon Jane D. Reina be ordained to the Sacred Order of the Priesthood Saturday, June 20.

Reverend Jane was ordained by Reverend Francis Krebs, Presiding Bishop of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion. Additionally, the community had the ability to watch the event through an online video conference.

Reverend Jane now serves as a co-pastor of the Mary of Magdala, Ecumenical Catholic Community (ECC) parish alongside Deacon Rosean Amaral. Mary of Magdala, ECC is the very first community within the ECC to create a co-pastor model. Furthermore, Reverend Jane celebrated her initial Holy Mass Sunday, July 26 in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church sharing space with St. Paul Episcopal Church.

The mass included the consecration of the Eucharist communion distributed to members through a drive-up outside of the church. Mary of Magdala, ECC welcomes and encourages all identities to join Mass and worship as well as taking part in the Eucharist.

Reverend Jane will be presiding over extra Masses Sunday, August 30 at 11 am online through a Zoom meeting in addition to an outdoor Mass in September. Communion through drive-up will be available outside of the entrance of Trinity Lutheran Church.

For more information regarding joining this affirming and inclusive community, visit: https://www.marymagdalafc.org