Fort Collins City Manager Pursues New Opportunities

On July 8, 2021, City Manager Darin Atteberry announced he will be leaving the City of Fort Collins in August to take on the new role of Market President Northern Colorado, SVP Government Affairs & Strategic Relationships for Elevations Credit Union. Atteberry first joined the City of Fort Collins in 1996 as the Assistant City Manager and was then appointed City Manager in 2004.

As City Manager, Atteberry led the city government through a time of transformational change, moving the organization from a “trust us” model to one that uses a data-driven, performance-based approach helping the City achieve the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality award in 2017. Atteberry has cultivated strong relationships with both public- and private-sector partners and was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Colorado State University College of Business in 2013. In 2016 he was elected as a Fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration. Recently, Atteberry received the Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal, recognizing him as a leader who serves the public with innovation, operational excellence, and progressive vision.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Fort Collins over the past 25 years,” said Atteberry. “I am deeply proud of the work my 2,500 colleagues and I have accomplished and am excited for the opportunity to serve our community and region in a new way.”

Mayor Jeni Arndt noted, “We just celebrated Darin’s 25-year work anniversary at the City. He has been a key leader here for almost a generation. He has been instrumental in shaping who we are today. I’m so grateful for his love and commitment to our community and I wish him and his family all the best.”

In his new role with Elevations Credit Union, Atteberry will be responsible for developing relationships with stakeholders and potential partners inside and outside the organization to achieve strategic goals within the Northern Colorado market.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an innovative and creative leader to Elevations Credit Union to accelerate our growth in Northern Colorado and beyond,” said Gerry Agnes, President and CEO of Elevations Credit Union. “Darin is an extraordinary leader who is deeply connected to the Fort Collins community and leaders throughout Colorado. There is no better person to lead our work in Northern Colorado and our companywide government affairs and strategic relationships.”

Atteberry’s last day with the City of Fort Collins will be Aug. 20. City Council will appoint an interim city manager in the coming weeks.