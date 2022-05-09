Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Launches “Build the Change” Campaign to Build 48 Homes

Announces $150K match provided by Ent Credit Union

In 2018, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity embarked on their largest project ever—The Harmony Cottages neighborhood, where 48 families will build and buy their own Habitat homes. In 2020, Habitat launched their “Build the Change” campaign to raise $2 million to cover the final expenses needed to complete the project.

Ent Credit Union has partnered with Habitat in the final phase of the campaign to offer a $150,000 matching opportunity for all donations received before May 31.

“For decades, Ent has committed to supporting the Colorado communities where our members live and work. Home is central to a life of stability, security, and opportunity, so our partnership with Habitat was an obvious fit,” said Chad Graves, Chief Executive Officer with Ent Credit Union.

The “Build the Change” campaign comes at a critical time as construction costs continue to rise. Earlier this year, the median house sale price topped at $600,000—a 23% price jump compared to the same timeframe one year ago.

“This campaign is about more than 48 homes,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director and CEO of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “If we want to live in a vibrant, inclusive community with a thriving economy and workforce, we need to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.”

The matching gift from Ent Credit Union is in addition to their work designing and teaching financial education classes for Habitat homebuyers, and their recent commitment to sponsor a full Habitat home this fall.

More information on the “Build the Change” campaign can be found at fortcollinshabitat.org/buildthechange/

About Ent Credit Union

Founded in 1957, for the fourth consecutive year Ent, Colorado’s largest credit union is also ranked Colorado’s #1 credit union by Forbes. Ent, a not-for-profit financial, community-chartered credit union is committed to improving members’ financial quality of life with better rates, lower fees, and unparalleled products and services. With $8.5+ billion in assets, Ent serves more than 430,000 members at more than 45 convenient service centers across the Front Range. Ent is an Equal Housing Opportunity and Equal Opportunity Lender, insured by the NCUA. Visit Ent.com for more.

About Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seek to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities, and hope. Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in the Fort Collins area and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; advocating for fair and just housing policies; and providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. fortcollinshabitat.org/. Also, find us on Facebook and Twitter.