Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant Returns to its Original Location in Fort Collins on May 19

The Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant unveils complete renovation and reopens at 143 W. Mountain Ave. after kitchen fire

After months of renovations, the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (the Rio) is bidding farewell to its temporary location on S. College Avenue and returning to its original home at 143 W. Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins. The space has been repaired from the fire damage and completely renovated with a fresh look and feel. The Rio will open on Thursday, May 19, and will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“After more than 30 years on West Mountain Avenue it was time for time for an update and the kitchen fire expedited the process,” said Pat McGaughran, founder and owner of the Rio. “Whether it’s a happy hour or wedding reception, the Rio has been a community gathering spot for years and we are very excited to be able to bring the community back together in our original space. The renovation celebrates the history within the walls, and also gives the space a more modern and contemporary look.”

In addition to a full interior revamp, the Rio is also in the process of a significant patio expansion. The patio space will double in size and another outdoor bar will be added as well. The patio is currently under construction and will open in early summer 2022.

About the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Legendary margs. Tasty Tex Mex. Good people.

After many life-changing adventures through Mexico, three guys from the Gulf Coast opened the doors of the Rio in 1986 with these founding principles in mind and at heart. From that moment, it’s every single person who’s stepped through those doors that have helped grow the tradition. It’s in the air. On every plate of food. It builds with each conversation. What started over 30 years ago, are the times still craved today in all five of the Rio’s Colorado locations (Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Greeley, Park Meadows).

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant offers happy hour Monday thru Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., lunch and dinner daily (times vary per location), and weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vegan-friendly and gluten-free options are also available at each location.