Fort Collins Schedules Meetings for Lighting Code Updates

November 7, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO, News 0
City of Fort Collins Logo

The City of Fort Collins has scheduled two virtual public meetings in November to inform residents about potential changes to the City’s exterior lighting code standards and to receive public input.

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday, November 12, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, and on Wednesday, November 18, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. Both meetings will feature the same information being presented.

The City organized tours to educate the public on the City’s current lighting code standards in February and how those rules may be affected by potential changes. City staff utilized feedback from those tours to draft proposed updates to the City’s exterior lighting code standards.

For more information regarding these proposed changes or links to the Zoom meetings, visit: http://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/lighting-regulations or call 970-224-6189

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

TONIGHT - Cruise Night & Bike Night!

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 5 days ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 1 month ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 1 month ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply