Fort Collins Schedules Meetings for Lighting Code Updates

The City of Fort Collins has scheduled two virtual public meetings in November to inform residents about potential changes to the City’s exterior lighting code standards and to receive public input.

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday, November 12, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, and on Wednesday, November 18, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. Both meetings will feature the same information being presented.

The City organized tours to educate the public on the City’s current lighting code standards in February and how those rules may be affected by potential changes. City staff utilized feedback from those tours to draft proposed updates to the City’s exterior lighting code standards.

For more information regarding these proposed changes or links to the Zoom meetings, visit: http://www.fcgov.com/developmentreview/lighting-regulations or call 970-224-6189