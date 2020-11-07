UCHealth will Offer COVID-19 Testing at Drive-Through Site at The Ranch

UCHealth will open a drive-through specimen-collection center Monday, November 9, at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland for individuals to be tested for COVID-19.

The collection center will be operating in the West Pavillion Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm. Patients can enter The Ranch through the North entrance of Fairgrounds Avenue on Larimer County Road 5 and follow signs that will lead them to the testing area.

UCHealth will close the drive-through center operating at the Medical Center of the Rockies on Sunday, November 9, at 2 pm as the new collection center opens the following day. UCHealth’s COVID-19 tests are only available for people with a provider’s order or those experiencing symptoms from fever and shortness of breath or a cough.

Those seeking to get tested but do not have an appointment or order will have to return to the site after obtaining one. Exceptions will only be made for health care workers who can get tested at all of UCHealth’s drive-through centers as well as U.S. Forest Service firefighters who can be tested at the new center at The Ranch.

The COVID-19 PCR (nasal swab) test is $85, with most health insurance plans covering the cost of testing. Patients are encouraged to check with their health insurance plans for coverage details.

UCHealth can process most tests within nearly 48 to 72 hours; however, if the state sees a large increase in demand for tests, the turnaround times could increase. UCHealth urges Coloradans to continue to protect themselves and others by frequently handwashing, physically distancing from others, wearing masks, and avoiding gatherings of over five people at one time.

UCHealth also advises those who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately isolate at home and quarantine for at least 14 days. Those who experience an emergency medical condition should contact 911.

“While we don’t know for sure what the next couple months will have in store, we do know that testing will continue to play a significant factor in managing this pandemic,” said Grace Taylor, vice president of operations at UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital. “We are excited to open the new center because it will help us continue to serve our community throughout the winter season,” Grace said.

For more information regarding UCHealth or to schedule an appointment, visit: https://www.uchealth.org/